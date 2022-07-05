Watch Now
Wimbledon quarterfinalist reportedly faces assault allegations

Alberto Pezzali/AP
Australia's Nick Kyrgios returns to Brandon Nakashima of the US in a men's singles fourth round match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 12:29:22-04

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wimbledon quarterfinalist Nick Kyrgios is due in court back home in Australia next month.

A lawyer representing him says the “precise nature of” the allegations “is neither certain at this moment nor confirmed by either the prosecution or” the 27-year-old professional tennis player.

Johannessen wrote that “the allegations are not considered as fact” by the court and Kyrgios is not “considered charged” with an offense until a first appearance in court.

The Canberra Times reported that Kyrgios is supposed to appear in court on Aug. 2.

The newspaper cited local police as saying that a 27-year-old Australian man is involved in a case about “common assault following an incident in December 2021.”

Kyrgios reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon for the second time on Monday. He will play his quarterfinal match on Wednesday.

