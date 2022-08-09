Wildlife advocates sue US in bid to force decision on Rockies wolf protections

Several groups have sued the U.S. government after they missed a June 1 deadline to decide on the fate of protecting gray wolves in certain areas.

The Associated Press reported that The Humane Society of the United States and the Center for Biological Diversity asked a U.S. district judge in Montana to force the Biden administration to make a decision.

The AP reported that the White House was set to decide if protections for gray wolves should be restored across the northern U.S. Rocky Mountains.

In a preliminary finding last September, the Biden administration said protections for wolves might need to be restored, the news outlet reported.

According to the Associated Press, the animal was exterminated nationwide due to government-sponsored poisoning and trapping campaigns in the 1930s.

However, the news outlet reported that they were reintroduced in the 1990s from Canada into the northern U.S. Rockies.

According to the AP, Idaho and Montana governors last year signed laws that expanded when, where and how wolves can be killed.