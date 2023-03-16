Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for using a slur on 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg expressed regret for using a slur on an episode of "The View" this week.

Goldberg said a derogatory word that's been used to describe Romani people.

While discussing former President Donald Trump, Goldberg said his followers believe that "he got (expletive)" during the 2020 election.

In a video posted after the show aired, Goldberg apologized for using the word, saying she should have put more thought into her comment.

"I should've said 'cheated,' but I used another word, and I'm really, really sorry," she said.

This is not the first time Goldberg's comments on the show have landed her in hot water. In February 2020, she was forced to apologize after saying the Holocaust was not about race.

"It’s about man’s inhumanity to other man," Goldberg said at the time.

The comment was condemned as ignorant by Jewish leaders.

Goldberg was suspended from the show for two weeks. It's unclear whether she will face any repercussions for this latest incident.

