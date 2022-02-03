Watch
NewsNational/World News

Actions

Washington woman charged for allegedly pulling gun at store employee for refusing to wear mask

items.[0].image.alt
SPENCER WEINER/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Picture of an empty courtroom on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2005. (AP Photo/Spencer Weiner, Pool)
courtroom
Posted at 2:22 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 16:22:34-05

Authorities in Washington say a woman was arrested and charged for allegedly pulling a gun on a convenience store worker after being thrown out of a store for not wearing a mask.

KIRO reported that on Jan. 27, Bellevue police responded to a disturbance at a gas station.

According to the Seattle Times, the employee told police that Angela Marie Nommensen pulled a gun on him after throwing her out for refusing to wear a mask as required by local rules.

The news outlets reported that Nommensen came into the store to get a receipt, but after being told several times to wear a mask, the clerk grabbed her shoulder and coat and escorted her out.

According to the newspaper, when the clerk got back inside the store, surveillance video captured Nommensen pulling a gun and pointing it at him.

She has since been charged with felony harassment, accused of threatening to kill the gas station clerk.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Winter Olympics 480

The Winter Olympics on KOAA-TV and NBC