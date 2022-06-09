Watch
NewsNational/World News

Actions

Washington bill to stop firing of DC employees for failing tests for cannabis passes

Muriel Bowser
Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a news conference March 15, 2022, in Washington. Bowser announced Thursday, April 7, that she tested positive for COVID-19, saying in a series of messages on Twitter that she was experiencing “mild cold-like” symptoms and would “work at home while following isolation protocols.” (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Muriel Bowser
Posted at 6:28 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 20:28:58-04

Washington, D.C.'s city council unanimously passed a bill that would ban employers from firing workers that fail tests for cannabis.

If approved by the city's Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Cannabis Employment Protections Amendment Act of 2022, would also stop employers from refusing to hire an employee if it is found they use cannabis for recreational purposes or use it for medicinal purposes.

As NPR reported, exceptions to these rules include acting under federal guidelines on the part of the employer, or if an employee is found to have consumed cannabis while on duty.

The bill's language states that it also prohibits the "possession, storage, delivery, transfer, display, transportation, sale, purchase, or growing of cannabis at the employee's place of employment."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation