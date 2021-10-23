Watch
NewsNational/World News

Actions

Walmart, Walgreens, CVS offering more COVID-19 booster options

items.[0].image.alt
Joseph Odelyn/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 27, 2021 file photo, a medical worker prepares a shot of the Moderna vaccine during a vaccination campaign at Saint Damien Hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The White House says the U.S. has donated its 200 millionth COVID-19 shot to help vaccinate the rest of the world. The Biden administration is aiming to lead a global vaccination campaign even as it rolls out boosters for domestic use. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn, file)
Virus Outbreak Vaccine Donations
Posted at 6:27 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 20:29:04-04

Walmart, Walgreens and CVS announced they are now offering the Moderna COVID-19 booster shots.

The Johnson & Johnson booster shot is also available at Walmart and Walgreens.

All three retailers are still providing boosters of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) authorized boosters from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson on Thursday. It had previously authorized the Pfizer booster shot.

The CDC also authorized mix and matching of booster vaccines.

Those eligible to receive the Moderna or Pfizer boosters include individuals 65 years or older, adults at risk of severe disease or those who work in high-risk settings.

People can get the Johnson & Johnson booster if they are 18 or older and received their first shot at least two months earlier.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards