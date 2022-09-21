Walmart hiring 40,000 seasonal workers for holiday season

With several holidays happening soon, Walmart announced that it's looking to hire 40,000 seasonal workers this holiday season.

The company is looking to hire several positions: full-time, permanent truck drivers, seasonal store associates, and customer care associates.

The company added that they'd first offer current employees the opportunity to pick up additional hours if they want them.

Though the number they're hiring may seem high, it's lower than last year.

According to the Associated Press, the company was looking to hire 150,000 permanent employees this time last holiday season.

CNN and the AP reported that companies expect a slower holiday season this year due to inflation.

Walmart isn't the only company looking to hire help with the holiday rush.

UPS announced last week that it's looking to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees.