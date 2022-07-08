Video: Plane makes emergency landing on North Carolina highway

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. — A heart-stopping moment was captured on video as a pilot had to make an emergency landing on a North Carolina highway.

The Swain County Sheriff's Office said a pilot landed a plane on Highway 74 on Sunday.

On Facebook, the sheriff applauded the pilot, who kept his composure.

"What an amazing job," Sheriff Curtis Cochran said. "There were so many things that could have been catastrophic, but they didn't happen."

The sheriff said no one was injured.

No word on what caused the pilot to make an emergency landing.