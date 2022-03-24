Video captures tornado toss truck around in Texas

A 16-year-old Texas teenager is lucky to be alive after a storm chaser captured a video of his pickup truck being tossed around by a tornado.

The unbelievable video was captured on March 21 in Elgin by Brian Emfinger, which shows a red pickup truck being blown over onto its side, spun around, and then blown back right side up before the driver drove off.

Omg… just going thru my video. This is a story about a red truck and a tornado…. I CANNOT believe they drove away like that. #txwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/8h0nD88xFv — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) March 22, 2022

According to KVUE, the truck was driven by Riley Leon, who said he didn't hear the sirens going off.

He recalled the shocking moment to the news station and Good Morning America.

"I wasn't scared that much, but it was a shocking moment for me," Leon said.

KXAN reported that another driver, Ruben Briones, stopped to ensure Leon was OK.

The Elgin Police Department told the news stations that Leon suffered minor injuries, including cuts to his left arm.

FOX7 and KVUE reported that the NWS said the tornado in Elgin had maximum wind speeds of 130 mph.