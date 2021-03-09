Utah woman finds tombstone from 1899 at newly-purchased home

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City woman has a lot more on her to-do list after stumbling onto a historic artifact at her new home.

Elise Armand was doing some yard work at the house she bought just a few weeks ago when she discovered a tombstone.

The headstone is for three children — two of them twins — who died in the winter of 1898 and 1899.

So far, she's figured out their grave is in Mount Olivet Cemetery on the east side of town.

But now, she's trying to figure out how the gravestone got to her home.

"Either it was stolen at some point and it was replaced, or it was replaced and the cemetery just told the family they had to take the tombstone home, and maybe that family was related to someone who lived here, or just gave it to them,” Armand speculated.

“So not really sure how it ended up here, but I do think it needs a more dignified place than the space between my storage shed and garage."

Armand is now contacting the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, because it appears the family of the children may have been part of the church.

She has also posted on Reddit in hopes of a reply.

This story originally reported on FOX13Now.com.