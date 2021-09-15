Watch
NewsNational/World News

Actions

US Soccer's offer of identical contract for men and women labeled 'PR Stunt'

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Wyke/AP
FILE - In this June 13, 2021, file photo, United States defender Kelley O'Hara (5), forward Alex Morgan (13) and midfielder Kristie Mewis (22) walk onto the field before their soccer game against Jamaica in Houston. Morgan says the U.S. women's national team needs to make sure players aren't losing any compensation they currently receive under U.S. Soccer's identical contract proposals for both the men's and women's teams. But the team is hopeful for a new collective bargaining agreement that will address players' concerns about equitable pay, she said. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
US Soccer-Morgan
Posted at 3:53 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 17:53:00-04

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced it would offer identical contract proposals to both the men’s and women’s teams.

However, the U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association accused the U.S. Soccer Federation of “bargaining through the media” in “PR stunts.”

“We are committed to bargaining in good faith to achieve equal pay and the safest working conditions possible. The proposal that USSF made recently to us does neither,” the organization said on Twitter.

The U.S. women’s team sued the U.S. Soccer Federation, claiming they were entitled to equal pay.

The lawsuit was eventually dismissed, but the team appealed the decision.

ESPN reports that the current labor agreement for the U.S. women’s team expires at the end of 2021.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards