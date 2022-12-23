Watch Now
NewsNational/World News

Actions

Twitter global policy official exits amid layoffs

Twitter icon logo
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Reporters at the online news site Insider have been told to take a week off from tweeting at work and to keep TweetDeck off their computer screens. The idea of disengaging is to kick away a crutch for the journalists and escape from the echo chamber, said Julie Zeveloff West, Insider's editor-in-chief for the U.S. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter icon logo
Posted at 9:17 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 23:17:41-05

A top global policy official at Twitter has left the company as the social platform continues to see some chaotic weeks heading into the new year.

Layoffs continued by Thursday as the company's public policy chief resigned from their role according to Reuters.

Billionaire Elon Musk has continued to implement cost cutting measures after buying the company in a $44 billon takeover that was finalized in October.

An air of uncertainty surrounded the company regarding its future as the deal took place in late 2022.

A Twitter employee told CNN in October, “Employees are left feeling completely rudderless. Half our leaders are gone, those who remain are silent, and we’re watching the platform go crazy with people either joyously awaiting more layoffs or pushing the bounds of what previously was allowed."

Sinead McSweeney, global vice president for public policy reportedly left as regulators continue to question the platform's moderation work, and its ability to protect its users' data.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards