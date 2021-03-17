TSA screened more than 1M travelers for sixth day in a row

More people are taking to the skies as air travel continues to soar amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the sixth day in a row, Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1 million people at airports nationwide.

Health officials warn that the high number of travelers could contribute to another COVID-19 surge, CBS News reported.

According to TSA, more than 7.5 million people have passed through airports since Thursday.

TSA's website showed more than 1.3 million people traveled on March 12.

According to TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein, that is the most people screened in a single day since March 15, 2020.

CBS News reported that the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic just four days later.