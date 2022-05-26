Trump loses appeal, must testify in New York civil probe

NEW YORK (AP) — A state appeals court has ruled former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices.

A four-judge panel on Thursday upheld Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s Feb. 17 ruling enforcing subpoenas for Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump.

The former president had appealed the initial ruling.

His lawyers argued that ordering the Trumps to testify violated their constitutional rights because their answers could be used in a parallel criminal investigation.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is leading the investigation, praised Thursday's ruling.

“Once again, the courts have ruled that Donald Trump must comply with our lawful investigation into his financial dealings,” said Attorney General James. “We will continue to follow the facts of this case and ensure that no one can evade the law.”