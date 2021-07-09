Tropical storm sparks tornado warnings in trek up East Coast

Tropical Storm Elsa is making its trek up the East Coast early Friday and has sparked tornado warnings in Delaware and New Jersey.

The National Hurricane Center says the system was located about 100 miles southwest of Atlantic City, New Jersey, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

The tropical storm is expected to continue moving northeast and be over Atlantic Canada by Friday night or Saturday.

Elsa has already been blamed for a death in Florida and a damaging tornado in coastal Georgia.

A family was rescued Wednesday after their boat drifted off the beach in South Carolina, and forecasters say a tornado was spotted Thursday in North Carolina.

