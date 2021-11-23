Trial in Ahmaud Arbery's killing nears going to the jury

The trial of three white man charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery could soon be in the hands of the jury.

Prosecutors seeking murder convictions in the 25-year-old Black man's death planned to wrap up their legal argument to jurors Tuesday, getting the final word as closing arguments spill into a second day.

Then Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley will give legal instructions to the disproportionately white jury before it begins deliberations.

Arbery was chased and fatally shot Feb. 23, 2020, after he was spotted running in a neighborhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are charged the murder.