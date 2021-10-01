TikTok star among 4 people killed in crash

TikTok star Gabriel Salazar was killed in a fiery crash on Sunday in Texas, according to multiple news reports.

Salazar, who goes by gabenotbabe on TikTok, was the driver of a vehicle involved in a police chase, according to the NBC affiliate in Dallas.

The Zavala County Sheriff’s Office said it helped deploy a tire deflation device, which was unsuccessful.

Moments later, a deputy stated that he heard an officer with the Crystal City Police Department say that the vehicle rolled over and was fully engulfed in flames.

Four people, which included Salazar and three Mexican Nationals, were reportedly killed in the crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Salazar had more than 2 million followers on TikTok.