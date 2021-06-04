Theater finds woman's wallet lost 46 years ago in California

VENTURA, Calif. — A woman in Southern California has been reunited with a wallet she lost 46 years ago at the historic Majestic Ventura Theater.

An employee working on remodeling the theater discovered the wallet inside a crawl space, along with old candy bar wrappers, ticket stubs, and soda cans.

The wallet contained a driver's license for Colleen Distin that expired in 1976, along with photos of friends and family, a ticket for the Grateful Dead, and other items.

After posting on social media trying to locate Distin, the owner of the wallet was found.

Distin told the Ventura County Star newspaper she lost the wallet while on a date in her early 20s. She said she doesn't remember the movie they were there to see but remembers putting her purse on the ground. She later discovered a hole in her purse that the wallet must have fallen through.

She said she called the theater the next day and remembers being told no one found her wallet.

"It's very emotional," Distin told the VC Star.

"It kind of caught me off guard. I was excited but then all of the sudden you start seeing things and you go back into your past. It's like a time capsule."