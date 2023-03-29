The unlikely duo: Dog and goat besties are up for adoption as a pair

A couple of unlikely best friends — a dog named Felix and a goat named Cinnamon — are seeking a forever home, and a North Carolina animal shelter is asking for help.

Cinnamon and Felix arrived together at the Wake County Animal Center on March 13 after their original owner became unable to care for them any longer.

It didn’t take long for the shelter to realize the pair were meant for each other as they saw them play, eat and sleep together. This meant the besties needed to find a home together.

We’re no experts, but we have to say this is possibly the best "adopt one, get one" deal you’ll see in a while.

"Goats are social animals, and so are dogs, so when they’re put together, it makes sense they would find friendship," Wake County Animal Center Director Dr. Jennifer Federico explainedin a press release.

While Felix and Cinnamon are not up for public adoption at this time, the shelter wants to find a rescue partner with experience with farm animals to keep these two pals together.

"In many cases of interspecies friendship, the species are not normally seen together, and sometimes, one is of a species that ordinarily preys on the other in nature. Whatever the reason for these two bonding, it’s clear what would be best for their well-being is to keep them together," said Federico.

In the event that a suitable rescue home is not found for the animals by the end of March, the shelter intends to reconsider the adoption choices but states that they will do what is best for "both species' health and well-being."

Rescue centers interested in caring for both Cinnamon and Felix should reach out to the Wake County Animal Center.