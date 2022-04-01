Talks resume as Ukraine denies hitting depot on Russian soil

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine have resumed.

They are occurring as Russia accuses the Ukrainians of launching a cross-border helicopter attack on a fuel depot. A Kremlin spokesman says the incident on Russian soil could undermine Friday's negotiations.

Ukraine is denying responsibility for the attack.

In the besieged port city of Mariupol, a humanitarian crisis is taking place. The city has essentially been destroyed by shelling from Russian forces.

The Red Cross said Friday that it was unable to reach the city on Friday, but will try again on Saturday.

"For the operation to succeed, it is critical that the parties respect the agreements and provide the necessary conditions and security guarantees," the Red Cross said in a statement.

The Red Cross says it plans to move people out of the city once it can reach them.

"Our presence will put a humanitarian marker on this planned movement of people, giving the convoy additional protection and reminding all sides of the civilian, humanitarian nature of the operation," the Red Cross said.