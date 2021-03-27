Suspect arrested in Oklahoma after allegedly stealing ambulance with patient inside

A suspect who allegedly led Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Shawnee police officers on a chase in an ambulance has been arrested.

According to News9, the suspect stole an ambulance in Shawnee, Oklahoma, while a patient was still inside.

KFOR reported that the patient signaled to law enforcement officials from a window in the ambulance's back during the chase.

Medics were at St. Anthony's hospital when the EMS driver got out, and the suspect jumped into the ambulance and took off, News9 reported.

According to KOCO, troopers were able to stop the suspect and take him into custody.

News9 reported that another ambulance picked up the patient from the scene, but the patient's condition is unknown at this time