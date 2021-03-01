Student hurt in Arkansas jr. high shooting, district calls it an 'isolated incident'

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – At least one student was injured in a shooting at an Arkansas jr. high school Monday, according to the school district.

The Watson Chapel School District said in a series of Facebook posts that the shooting at Watson Chapel Jr. High was an “isolated incident” and that “all students are safe.”

The district added that the parent of the injured student has been notified. The condition of the child is unknown at this time.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Pine Bluff Police Department are at the scene, investigating the situation, the district says.

The shooting prompted lockdowns at all of the district’s campuses. Shortly after 11 a.m. local time, the district said it would be conducting a supervised release of the jr. high school, with parents requesting children be released.

Families were also told that their students could stay at the school for the remainder of the day.

