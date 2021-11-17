Steve Bannon enters not guilty plea to contempt of Congress charges

Steve Bannon is pleading not guilty to criminal contempt of Congress charges and waiving his right to an arraignment.

Bannon was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

He was indicted last week for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Bannon turned himself in on Monday. He was released without bail after turning over his passport and agreeing to check in with

the court on a weekly basis.

Bannon, a Trump ally, has been defiant to requests for cooperation. After his initial court appearance, Bannon told reporters, "This is going to be the misdemeanor from hell for Merrick Garland, Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden."