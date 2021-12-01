Stacey Abrams launches campaign for Georgia governor

Democrat Stacey Abrams announced Wednesday she will attempt to become the governor of Georgia.

"I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power," Abrams said in a tweet.

This will be the second time Abrams has run for governor. She lost by less than 2% in 2018 to the current Gov. Brian Kemp.

Kemp, a Republican, is also running for reelection. However, he is facing primary challenges. Kemp has faced criticism from former President Donald Trump after he lost the state in the 2020 presidential election.

If Abrams wins in 2022, she would become the first Black woman elected governor in the U.S.

Roy Barnes was the last Democratic governor in George. He lost in his reflection race in 2002.

