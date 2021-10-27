Watch
SpaceX needs to tame toilet trouble before weekend launch

John Raoux/AP
Crew 3 astronauts, from left, European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer, of Germany, NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari, and Kayla Barron speak to the media after arriving at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. The mission with a crew of four astronauts will launch aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy's Launch Complex 39A early Sunday morning to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Matthias Maurer, Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari, Kayla Barron
Posted at 6:21 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 20:21:14-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX is resolving toilet spills in its capsules before it launches another crew for NASA.

Liftoff is currently set for early Sunday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.

But SpaceX and NASA want to make sure the toilet trouble won't compromise the capsule that's about to launch with four astronauts.

They also are assessing the one that's been parked at the International Space Station since April.

During SpaceX's first private flight last month, a tube came unglued, spilling urine onto fans and beneath the floor.

The same problem was recently discovered inside the capsule at the space station.

