Space station supplies launched with a pizza delivery for 7

Steve Helber/AP
Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at the NASA Test Flight Facility Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Wallops Island, Va. The rocket carries a Cygnus space vessel that will deliver supplies to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 4:58 PM, Aug 10, 2021
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Northrop Grumman is making another supply run to the International Space Station.

The speedy, special delivery includes pizza for the seven residents on board.

The company's new N-16 Cygnus cargo ship rocketed away from Virginia's eastern shore Tuesday.

It should reach the space station Thursday.

The shipment includes fresh apples, tomatoes and kiwi, along with a pizza kit and cheese smorgasbord for the seven station astronauts.

The company has a tradition of naming each Cygnus spacecraft after someone who has "made great contributions to human spaceflight."

The aircraft that launched Tuesday is named after Ellison Onizuka, the first Asian American astronaut.

This is Northrop Grumman's 16th supply run for NASA and its biggest one yet.

