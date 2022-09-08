Watch Now
Some Murphy beds recalled after products caused injuries

MurphyBed.png
CSPC
Recalled Murphy Bed
MurphyBed.png
Posted at 11:17 AM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 13:17:40-04

The U.S. Consumer Safety Product Commission is recalling 8,200 Murphy beds after they are blamed for injuring 62 users.

According to the CSPC, there have been 146 reports of beds falling or breaking. The agency said the beds can detach or break from the wall, posing serious impact and crush hazards.

The faulty beds caused broken bones, bruising, lacerations, concussions and other injuries, the CSPC noted.

The units were sold under the brand names “Ivy Bronx,” “Orren Ellis,” “Stellar Home Furniture” and “Wade Logan”. These wall beds are installed vertically and are sold in five colors: White, Rustic Gray, Espresso, Cinnamon and Tuxedo, the CSPC said.

The beds are sold under the following part numbers:

  • S214 (Double Bed, Doors Installed Vertically) 
  • S215 (Queen Bed, Doors Installed Vertically)
  • S234 (Double Bed, Doors Installed Horizontally)
  • S235 (Queen Bed, Doors Installed Horizontally)

The beds were sold online from 2014 through 2022 for between $1,200 and $1,500.

The CSPC said users with recalled beds should contact Cyme Tech at 833-408-0501 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or email at murphybed@realtimeresults.net to schedule a free inspection and repair of the bed.

