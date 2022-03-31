Watch
Skippy recalls some peanut butters because they may contain stainless steel pieces

Hormel Foods
Posted at 5:27 AM, Mar 31, 2022
2022-03-31

Skippy is recalling nearly 10,000 cases of peanut butter products because they could contain small pieces of stainless steel.

The recall includes a limited number of code dates of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread and SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein

Skippy said the products were sold in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, North Carolina, New England, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and Washington.

PRODUCTRECALLED CODE DATE
SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40ozBest if Used By MAY0423
Best if Used By MAY0523
SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter – Club, 2/40ozBest if Used By MAY0523
SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3ozBest if Used By MAY0623
Best if Used By MAY0723
SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14ozBest if Used By MAY1023

If you have a jar with a different best by date than what is listed above, Skippy said it's not part of the recall.

Skippy recall.png

If you have a recalled product, return it to the place of purchase for an exchange or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Central Time.

"We apologize to our fans for this inconvenience. Our company is committed to product quality and will continue to invest in our processes to ensure the quality and wholesomeness of our product," Skippy said on its website.

This story was first reported by Emily McCain at WFTS in Tampa, Fla.

