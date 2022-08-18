Shipping container barriers toppled at Arizona-Mexico border

YUMA, Ariz.— A plan to fill gaps in the Arizona-Mexico border wall hit a roadblock.

Two of the shipping container Arizona is using as a wall were found tipped over this week.

The containers, which weigh about 8,800 pounds each, were not attached to other cargo boxes, a spokesperson for Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said.

They have since been put back into position— bolted and welded into place.

Ducey signed an executive order last week to install the barriers at the border. He said Arizona communities are being overrun with people crossing the border illegally.

“It’s our responsibility to protect our citizens and law enforcement from this unprecedented crisis," Ducey said.

