Scramble as last Mississippi abortion clinic shuts its doors

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
An anti-abortion supporter sits behind a sign that advises the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic is still open in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Posted at 1:48 PM, Jul 06, 2022
Mississippi's only abortion clinic has been buzzing with activity in the chaotic days since the U.S. Supreme Court upended abortion rights nationwide.

The case originated in Mississippi with the bright pink medical facility called Jackson Women's Health Organization. Physicians there have been trying to see as many patients as possible before the facility, best known as the Pink House, permanently closes its doors at the end of business Wednesday.

Clashes have intensified between anti-abortion protesters and volunteers who escort patients into the clinic. Unless there's an intervention by the state's conservative Supreme Court, Mississippi will enact a law Thursday to ban most abortions.

