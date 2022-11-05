Scientists say we will see more rainbows because of climate change

As scientists research the plethora of effects from climate change some say we will see more rainbows in the sky.

Researchers at the University of Hawaii say the global population should see a relatively small increase in the colorful arches in the sky.

Scientists say that the world will see about a five percent increase in rainbows as the Earth continues to see its atmosphere warm, and sees more rainfall.

Sunlight and rainfall are key for the formation of rainbows.

Hawaii is currently considered the rainbow capital of the world.

Researchers in Hawaii say the world will see more rainbows by the year 2100 than the world saw at the start of the 21st century, CNN reported.