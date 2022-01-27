San Francisco woman reunited with dog 'Tito' after being robbed while out on a walk

A San Francisco woman was reunited with her stolen dog this week after police say they worked hard, even on their days off, to try and recover the woman's beloved French bulldog named "Tito."

Authorities in San Francisco were investigating a brazen robbery where a woman who was out on a walk, was robbed at gunpoint of her dog and her purse containing her keys, as KPIX reported.

The robbery happened at about 5:30 p.m. local time on Saturday when investigators say a black SUV pulled up in front of the woman and another person as they were walking in the city's Castro Valley neighborhood.

One of the women, who declined to give her name to local media for fear of her safety, told KPIX, "They ran upon us screaming ‘give me the dog,’ and holding guns."

“I think he saw my purse, it was crossbody around my body and then he started attacking me and struggling, fighting me for my purse and ran off with my purse,” the woman said.

Police say the suspects arrived at the victim's home later at around 9:45 p.m. local time that same night a stole the woman's car from her driveway. The family previously announced a $5,000 reward for their dog's safe return in an Instagram post which has now been removed.

Authorities later said the suspect's vehicle was reported stolen by the Oakland Police Department.

As CNN reported, police say they have made multiple arrests in connection with their investigation.