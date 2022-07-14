Russian missiles kill at least 23 in Ukraine, wound over 100

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian missiles that struck a city in central Ukraine killed at least 23 people and wounded more than 100 others, including children, while dozens were missing.

Officials say cruise missiles fired from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea struck a medical center, stores and residential buildings in Vinnytsia, a city southwest of Kyiv, the capital.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is accusing Russia of intentionally aiming missiles at civilians and repeating his call for Russia to be declared a state sponsor of terrorism.

One military analyst thinks Thursday's attack mirrors previous ones on residential areas that Moscow has launched "to try to pressure Kyiv to make some concessions."

Thus far, only six bodies have been identified, according to National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko.

Klymenko said 39 people are still missing.

According to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, out of the 23 people reported dead, including three children under the age of 10.

The emergency service agency said 66 people were hospitalized, including five in critical condition and 34 who suffered severe injuries.