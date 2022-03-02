Powerful explosion reported near railway station in Kyiv

KYIV. UKRAINE — Ukrainian officials have reported a powerful explosion in central Kyiv, near the Southern Railway station, close to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office told The Associated Press on Wednesday night that it was a missile strike.

Officials said it wasn’t immediately clear how damaging the strike was, whether there were any casualties or where exactly the missile hit.

The Southern Railway station is one of two stations that make up the main passenger rail complex that thousands have used to flee the war over the past week. It is not yet known if there were any casualties.

The rail company reports the station building suffered minor damage.

It is believed that Russian forces are bombing the railway network to make it difficult for people to evacuate Ukraine.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, chairman of state-owned Ukrainian Railways told Politico that they have repaired the infrastructure, but it keeps getting destroyed by Russian forces.

Ukraine International Airlines has offered up its workers to help at packed train stations, while commercial air traffic is banned.

The Russian government has denied that it is targeting infrastructure in Ukraine.