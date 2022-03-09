Watch
NewsNational/World NewsRussia-Ukraine-Conflict

Actions

Pentagon rejects plans to provide fighter jets to Ukraine

Russia Ukraine Warplanes Explainer
Alik Keplicz/AP
FILE - Two Polish Air Force Russian made Mig 29's fly above and below two Polish Air Force U.S. made F-16's fighter jets during the Air Show in Radom, Poland, on Aug. 27, 2011. In a private video call with American lawmakers over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a “desperate” plea to the United States to help Kyiv get more warplanes to fight Russia's invasion and retain control of its airspace. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz, File)
Russia Ukraine Warplanes Explainer
Posted at 2:49 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 16:59:39-05

The Pentagon is slamming the door on any plans to provide MiG fighter jets to Ukraine, even through a second country, calling it a “high-risk” venture that would not significantly change the effectiveness of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Polish counterpart on Wednesday and told him the U.S. assessment.

He said the U.S. is pursuing other options that would provide more critical military needs to Ukraine such as air defense and anti-armor weapons systems.

Poland had said it was prepared to hand over MiG-29 planes to NATO that could then be delivered to Ukraine, but Kirby said U.S. intelligence concluded that it could be considered escalatory and trigger a “significant” Russian reaction.

Kirby’s remarks went beyond his comments in a statement Tuesday, rejecting Poland's offer to give fighter jets to the United States for transfer to Ukraine.

He said individual NATO nations can make up their own minds on what assistance to give Ukraine, but it’s questionable whether any would provide fighters without U.S. support.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation