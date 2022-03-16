Biden to address assistance to Ukraine hours after Zelenskyy's passionate speech to Congress

Hours after Ukraine's president appealed directly to Congress and urged the U.S. to "do more" to aid his country amid a Russian invasion, President Joe Biden is slated to speak about the assistance the government is currently providing Ukraine.

According to the White House, Biden will speak about assistance to Ukraine Wednesday morning. He'll be joined in his remarks by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks and the joint chiefs of staff chairman, Mark Milley.

Biden's remarks will come just hours after Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a passionate address to Congress. In his speech, Zelenskyy called on the U.S. to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine, invoking images of Sept. 11 and Pearl Harbor while describing how Russia has turned the sky "into a source of death for thousands of people."

Zelenskyy also addressed Biden directly, in English, and called on his counterpart to be a "leader of peace."

Despite Zelenskyy's pleas, Biden and NATO have been reluctant to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine. They believe such an action would force the U.S. and NATO to engage directly with Russian forces, which could cause war the war to spill out beyond Ukraine.

Biden's views mirror those of other NATO allies, who say they will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine but will not engage with Russia directly unless they invade NATO territory.

Biden will address the U.S. support of Ukraine from the White House at 11:45 a.m. ET.