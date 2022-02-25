Watch
Russia banned from Eurovision Song Contest after invading Ukraine

Peter Dejong/AP
FILE - Maneskin from Italy celebrate with the trophy after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands on May 22, 2021. The European Broadcasting Union says that no Russian act will appear in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. The union says in a statement Friday that given the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry would bring the competition into “disrepute.’’ (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
Posted at 11:20 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 13:20:57-05

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced Friday that it will not allow a Russian act in this year's Eurovision Song Contest. 

The decision comes days after Russia invaded Ukraine.

"We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage," the EBU said in a statement.

According to NPR, Ukrainian public broadcast network UA:PBC sent a letter to the EBU asking to have Russia removed from the contest.

Initially, the EBU said the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political event and it would continue to monitor the situation in Ukraine.

However, the EBU apparently had a change of heart after a recommendation by the Eurovision Song Contest's governing body.

The Eurovision Song Contest is extremely popular in the region. Billboard reports that 183 million viewers tuned in last year.

