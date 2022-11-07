Runner collapses in 21st mile of NYC Marathon after starting at blistering pace

Brazil's Daniel Do Nascimento led most of the New York City Marathon on Sunday as he was on track to set a course record. Given an unusually warm and humid November day in New York, his risky strategy did not end well.

In the 21st mile, Do Nascimento staggered and collapsed to the ground. While medics tended to him, Kenya's Evans Chebet, this year’s Boston Marathon winner, passed him.

Chebet did not relinquish the lead and won his second World Major Marathon.

Do Nascimento had shown signs of faltering going into the 21st mile. He previously needed to use a restroom along the route. After his quick stop at the toilet, his pace slowed as Chebet started to close in.

Do Nascimento employed a similar strategy at last year’s Olympic Games in Japan. He also did not finish that race.

But Do Nascimento has proven his risky marathon strategy can work. Earlier this year, he ran the Seoul Marathon in 2:04:51, marking the fastest-ever time for a runner from South America.

He said after Sunday’s race that he was feeling fine and that he recovered.

Race officials in NYC raised a yellow flag during Sunday’s event to warn runners of the heat and humidity. Nearly 50,000 athletes competed in the NYC Marathon.

Sharon Lokedi, a former NCAA track and field champion from the University of Kansas, won the marathon’s women’s division. Sunday’s race was her first-ever marathon.

Many celebrities, including Ashton Kutcher and Ellie Kemper, also participated in Sunday's race.