Rittenhouse trial: Jury begins fourth day of deliberations

Jurors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will return to the courthouse on Friday for a fourth day of deliberations in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old man who faces murder charges for killing two protesters during 2020 anti-police brutality demonstrations.

Before concluding work for the day on Thursday, a juror asked the court if they could take jury instruction home. Judge Bruce Schroeder approved the request but reminded jurors that they should not discuss the case with anyone.

Also, on Thursday, Schroeder banned news outlet MSNBC from the courtroom for the remainder of the trial after one of its journalists was briefly taken into custody Wednesday night. Police allege that the journalist was trying to take photographs of the jury, though they said "no breach of security" occurred and found no pictures of the jury in the journalist's possession.

In a statement, NBC News that the journalist had been pulled over for a traffic violation near the jury van and denied claims that the journalist tried to take photographs of jurors.

A day earlier, on Wednesday, Rittenhouse's lawyers called on Schroeder to declare a mistrial with prejudice, claiming videos they had received from the prosecution before the trial were inferior in quality. Prosecutors denied such claims; Schroeder did not rule on the request.

Jurors have been weighing the charges against Rittenhouse since Tuesday, a day after lawyers for both sides wrapped up closing arguments.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he traveled from his home in nearby Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha as protests gripped the city following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse and others armed themselves to protect local businesses from looters and vandals.

Amid demonstrations on Aug. 25, Rittenhouse shot and killed protester Joseph Rosenbaum after a heated exchange. Rittenhouse later fled the scene as a crowd chased him, and he later shot two more protesters, one of them fatally. Police allowed him to leave the scene, but he later turned himself in to authorities.

Throughout the trial, the prosecution has tried to paint Rittenhouse as the aggressor in an attempt to nullify his claims of self-defense.

The defense argued the opposite, saying Rittenhouse felt his life was in jeopardy.

Rittenhouse faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He faces life in prison if convicted of the intentional homicide count.