Rising female MMA star dies at 18 years old

Victoria Lee, an up-and-coming mixed martial artist, has died at the age of 18.

Her sister, Angela Lee, who is also an MMA fighter, posted a tribute to Victoria on Instagram.

"You taught us to see the beauty in the simple things," Angela said. "You were our bright light."

Angela said her sister died on Dec. 26. She didn't reveal a cause of death.

"Please, check on your loved ones. Keep checking on them," she said. "Give them hugs and tell them how much they mean to you. You just never know."

Chatri Sityodtong, CEO of One Championship, said he met Victoria when she was 11 years old. He called her a prodigy.

"I always remember thinking how wise, thoughtful, and selfless she was beyond her years," he said.

With a 3-0 record, Victoria was scheduled to fight again in early 2023. One Championship said she had taken 2022 off to focus on graduating from high school.

"The ONE Championship team is devastated over the tragic passing of Victoria Lee. We send our most heartfelt condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time," the organization tweeted.