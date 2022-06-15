Reps. Mace, Rice locked in tough races after defying Trump

Two South Carolina Republicans who angered former President Donald Trump by not kowtowing to his wishes are locked in tough congressional primary elections against candidates he endorsed.

Rep. Nancy Mace, who was critical of Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, was hovering near the 50% threshold needed to avert a runoff. Rep. Tom Rice, who was among the 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump, was trailing state Rep.

Russell Fry in a race that was also in runoff territory. In other races, Texas is holding a special primary election to serve the remaining months of former Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela's term.