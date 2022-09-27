Watch Now
Jan. 6 House committee hearing postponed due to Hurricane Ian

The House Select Committee said it will soon announce a new date for the proceedings
Anna Moneymaker/AP
Video from January 6 is played as Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testifies as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Anna Moneymaker/Pool via AP)
Posted at 1:36 PM, Sep 27, 2022
As Hurricane Ian strengthens and approaches the Florida coast, lawmakers have postponed the House select committee hearing scheduled on Wednesday, the Jan. 6th committee announced.

The House panel had originally scheduled the Sept. 28 meeting to reveal new information learned since the last hearing, which was on July 21.

The panel announced Tuesday that the proceedings would be delayed as Hurricane Ian bears down on parts of Florida.

A statement on social media said the panel is "praying for the safety of all those in the storm's path." The committee said a new date for the postponed hearing will be announced soon.

Bloomberg reported that over the weekend, Robin Vos, Wisconsin's assembly speaker, was subpoenaed to testify before the House committee.

The panel is reportedly interested in a July phone call where Trump is said to have urged Vos to decertify President Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin.

