Watch
NewsNational/World News

Actions

Report: 2 men to be cleared in 1965 killing of Malcolm X

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - In this May 16, 1963, file photo, civil rights leader Malcolm X speaks to reporters in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/file)
MALCOLM X
Posted at 11:10 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 13:11:28-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X are set to be cleared after more than half a century.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that prosecutors now say authorities withheld evidence in the civil rights leader's killing.

The newspaper reports that Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam are being exonerated after a nearly two-year investigation by their lawyers and the Manhattan district attorney's office.

According to the news outlet, the investigation found that prosecutors, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the New York Police Department withheld evidence that likely would lead to the acquittal of the two men.

A court date is expected Thursday. District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. told the newspaper that the men did not get the justice they deserved.

Malcolm X was gunned down as he began a speech in Harlem's Audubon Ballroom on Harlem's Audubon Ballroom on Feb. 21, 1965.

Aziz, 83, was released from prison in 1985, and Islam was released in 1987. He died in 2009.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards