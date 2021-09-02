Rep. Liz Cheney named vice chair of Jan. 6 select committee

Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney is now the vice chair of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“Representative Cheney has demonstrated again and again her commitment to getting answers about January 6th, ensuring accountability, and doing whatever it takes to protect democracy for the American people,” said Congressman Bernie G. Thompson, who is the chairman of the select committee.

Republicans have criticized the committee for being partisan. However, it includes two Republicans, Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

“Every member of this committee is dedicated to conducting a non-partisan, professional, and thorough investigation of all the relevant facts regarding January 6th and the threat to our Constitution we faced that day,” Cheney said.

The Wyoming congresswoman added that the committee will not be "deterred by threats or attempted obstruction.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent a warning to telecom and social media companies that complied with a request for records.

"If these companies comply with the Democrat order to turn over private information, they are in violation of federal law and subject to losing their ability to operate in the United States,” McCarthy said on Twitter.

Chairman Thompson said he wants to assure people that the committee is not an initiative of one party.

“It’s important to everyone that the Select Committee’s leadership reflect the bipartisan effort we are engaged in and I’m pleased that Ms. Cheney has agreed to serve as the select committee’s Vice Chair,” he said.