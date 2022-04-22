Reelection disqualification hearing for Marjorie Taylor Greene begins Friday

ATLANTA — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is expected to appear Friday at a hearing in Atlanta in a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn’t be allowed to run for reelection.

The challenge says the Republican congresswoman is ineligible to run under a provision of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

It alleges that she aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 6, 2021.

It was filed last month with the Georgia secretary of state’s office by five voters who live in Greene’s congressional district.

Many of Greene’s constituents have said she aided the insurrection by promoting misinformation on social media, including false information about voter fraud and videos speaking up against a peaceful transfer of power.

She is also accused of coordinating with protesters.

As required by law, the secretary of state asked an administrative law judge to hold a hearing on the complaint.

The judge will issue a recommendation to Georgia’s secretary of state on whether Greene should be disqualified from reelection.

The hearing will make Greene the first lawmaker to testify under oath regarding the January 6 capitol attack.