Rainbow-colored fish discovered in the Ocean's 'twilight zone'

Scientists discovered a new type of fish near the Maldives.

The rainbow-colored fish was discovered in the ocean's "twilight zone," which is hundreds of feet below the surface.

The fish was given the scientific name Cirrhilabrus finifenmaathe.

According to CNN, finifenmaa means rose in the local Dhivehi language. The pink rose is the national flower of the Maldives.

CNN reports that this is the first fish to be described in a study by a Maldivian scientist.

"It has always been foreign scientists who have described species found in the Maldives without much involvement from local scientists, even those that are endemic to the Maldives," study co-author Ahmed Najeeb said in a statement to CNN.

He added, "This time it is different and getting to be part of something for the first time has been really exciting, especially having the opportunity to work alongside top ichthyologists on such an elegant and beautiful species."