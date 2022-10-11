Raiders player apologizes after shoving man to the ground after loss

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams apologized Monday night for shoving a man to the ground as he was running to the locker room.

A clip of the incident went viral after the Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Adams said he was frustrated with how the game ended, adding that he reacted poorly when the man ran in front of him.

"That was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately," Adams said on Twitter.

In a post-game interview, Adams added that he shouldn't have responded the way he did.

"I want to apologize to him for that," he said.

According to ESPN, Adams is facing discipline from the NFL for the incident.

The Raiders had a chance to win the game. However, Adams and receiver Hunter Renfrow ran into each other and fell to the ground as quarterback Derek Carr threw the ball in their direction on fourth-and-1 with less than a minute to go in the game.

The incompletion allowed the Chiefs to get the ball back and run out the clock for a 30-29 victory.