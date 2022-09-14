President Biden speaks with King Charles III for 1st time since queen’s death

President Joe Biden spoke with King Charles III on Wednesday for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II’s death last week.

The call came before Biden leads a U.S. delegation to London next week for the queen’s funeral.

“The President recalled fondly the Queen’s kindness and hospitality, including when she hosted him and the First Lady at Windsor Castle last June,” the White House said in a statement.” He also conveyed the great admiration of the American people for the Queen, whose dignity and constancy deepened the enduring friendship and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom. President Biden conveyed his wish to continue a close relationship with the King.”

Charles, Elizabeth and Biden were among dignitaries who met at a G7 reception in June 2021.

In November, Biden met with Charles in person at the COP26 Climate Summit.

“President Biden and Prince Charles discussed the importance of global cooperation in tackling climate change,” a White House official said about the meeting. “They underlined the need for ambitious commitments and concrete actions among partners worldwide and discussed Prince Charles’ initiatives to engage the private sector on sustainability. President Biden reaffirmed the strength of the enduring ties between the United Kingdom and the United States, and he thanked the United Kingdom for hosting COP26.

“He commended the Royal Family for its dedication to climate issues, particularly Prince Charles’ environmental activism over the last half-century.”