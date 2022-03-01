President Biden delivers first State of the Union address Tuesday; what you need to know

President Joe Biden will deliver his first formal State of the Union speech on Tuesday night. The president will try and convince Americans that a recovering pandemic-era economy is due to his work in the White House, as the country struggles amid rising inflation. The conflict in Ukraine will also take up a significant spot in the address, as Biden works to convince Americans that the invasion can be controlled with sanctions and diplomacy.

What's expected

With a plethora of issues facing the nation, it could be a hard sell for Biden to reassure Americans that there will be great improvements to come in the months and years ahead. With an approval rating hovering around 40%, which has been going down since the withdrawal from Afghanistan, a number of major issues will have to be tackled as the president makes his case.

“The president will absolutely use the word ‘inflation,'” said Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday speaking of the speech. And on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Psaki said, “I think people can expect to hear him position that as the importance of the United States as a leader in the world, of standing up for values, standing up for global norms.”

Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova has been invited to be a guest of first lady Jill Biden, joining her for the Tuesday evening speech, The Hill reported. The invitation is a show of solidarity between the White House and Ukraine as fears mount that Putin could increase his attacks on neighboring Ukraine.

The president will also implore Congress to act and pass legislation that will address high priorities for the administration like dealing with rising costs for families, the country's deficit, lowering energy costs, and improving family and medical leave for working Americans.

How to watch

The speech will air live on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET and will stream here and on Facebook.

First formal State of the Union

In 2021, President Biden delivered his first joint address to Congress, which was similar to a State of the Union address. Attendance at that speech was limited because of the pandemic, but for this year's State of the Union the entire congressional body has been invited, with just their guests being limited for safety.

All attendees will have to submit a negative PCR test a day before the speech and masks will be optional, NPR reported.

The Republican response

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response after President Biden's speech. Gov. Reynolds will deliver the speech from Des Moines, Iowa.

Security will be high

In a move that has now become a normal sight around the Capitol Complex since the Jan. 6 siege, a large fence will remain up. The fence has disrupted daily life for those who live in the neighborhood around the U.S. Capitol.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said on Monday, as the AP reported, “We regularly handle peaceful demonstrations and welcome all to the nation’s capital to exercise their First Amendment rights,” he said.

Contee went on to say that officers are “prepared to take swift law-enforcement actions for violations of our local and federal laws, if necessary.”