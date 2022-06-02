Police: Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon after experiencing pain, post-surgery

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities say the man who opened fire at a Tulsa medical office had purchased an AR-style rifle hours before fatally shooting four people.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin says the gunman had recently undergone back surgery.

Franklin says the doctor who performed the surgery, Dr. Preston Phillips, was among those killed Wednesday.

KJRH in Tulsa reports the gunman kept calling the office over several days complaining of pain and wanting more treatment.

On May 31, the gunman saw Dr. Phillips again to seek more treatment.

He then called the office again on June 1 complaining of pain and wanting more assistance.

According to the ATF, the shooter purchased a semi-automatic gun on May 29, then a semi-automatic rifle on the day of the shooting.

After the shooting, police found a letter on the gunman that "made it clear that he came in with the intent (of) killing Dr. Phillips."

Three other victims have been identified as Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Green and William Love.

The shooting in Tulsa was the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, this was the 233rd mass shooting in the U.S. this year.